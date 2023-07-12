Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.