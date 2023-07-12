S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $396.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $405.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

