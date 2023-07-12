SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

