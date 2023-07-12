SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $486.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.93. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.