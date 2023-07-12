Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,456 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

