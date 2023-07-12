Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 182 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 103,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 59,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.54. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $240.70.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

