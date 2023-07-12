Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.50. Stratasys shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 502,270 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 42.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 160.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78,078 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

