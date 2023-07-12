Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

SYK stock opened at $296.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

