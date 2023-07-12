Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Up to $40.86

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $42.99. Sylvamo shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 116,987 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.