Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $41.17, but opened at $40.18. Teck Resources shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 763,946 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

