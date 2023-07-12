Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 216,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.