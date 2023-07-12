Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 31,659 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 611,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $907.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $608.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

