Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.