Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

