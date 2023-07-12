Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IQI opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0372 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

