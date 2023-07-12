Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

