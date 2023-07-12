Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 6,903 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:D opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.