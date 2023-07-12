Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 8,688 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CarParts.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $68,282. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

