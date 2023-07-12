Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DZS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DZS by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DZS by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DZS by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DZS stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DZSI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

DZS Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

