Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $15.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

