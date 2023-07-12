Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TEI opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 341,064 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117,721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 69,164 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Stories

