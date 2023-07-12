Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TEI opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
