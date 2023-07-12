Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $269.79 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $855.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

