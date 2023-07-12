The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

