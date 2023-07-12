The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

