The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSY opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,745 shares of company stock valued at $77,237,228 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

