The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.