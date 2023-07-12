The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

