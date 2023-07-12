The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 137,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

