The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $85.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.