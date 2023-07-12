The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

