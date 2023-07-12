The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 84,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.1% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 154.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

DIS stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.