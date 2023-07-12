Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

