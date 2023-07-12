Totally plc (LON:TLY) to Issue GBX 0.13 Dividend

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Totally Trading Down 2.1 %

LON TLY opened at GBX 11.38 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.34. Totally has a one year low of GBX 11.17 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 44.90 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Totally from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Stories

