Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

