Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,554,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

