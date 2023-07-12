Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $398.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $400.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.66.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

