Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.