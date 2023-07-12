Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,850 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Blackstone Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of BX opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,356,100 shares worth $41,706,483. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.