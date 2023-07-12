Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,130 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

