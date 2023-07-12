Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 160 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,716,328 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.