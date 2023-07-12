Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 355 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

