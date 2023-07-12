Tower Bridge Advisors Takes $224,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.12.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.76.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.