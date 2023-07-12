Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

