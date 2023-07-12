Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

