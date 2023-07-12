Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

