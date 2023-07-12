Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.