Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

