Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Humana by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

Humana stock opened at $437.22 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.21 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

