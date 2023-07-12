Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

