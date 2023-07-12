United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

